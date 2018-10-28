Sam Maguire cup back with Dublin football team after going missing in New York

The GAA is set to launch an investigation after the Sam Maguire cup went missing during a Dublin tour of New York this weekend.

It has been reported that the famous trophy vanished from the Mean Fiddler Bar and Grill, an Irish bar in Manhattan.

Members of the All Ireland winning Dublin team had been attending a function at the bar.

Footage obtained by the Sunday World shows fans posing with Sam in a New York hotel room, with the paper reporting that the video and images appeared online.

One picture shows a man spitting into the cup, while another man appears in an image lying on the floor with the cup resting on his groin.

However, it has been confirmed that Sam is now back in the hands of the Dublin football team and is making its way to Chicago.

The GAA’s Director of Communications, Alan Milton, told the Sunday World: "The team are on a flight to Chicago with the cup at the moment so it is not missing.

We don’t know how the trophy ended up in the hands of the people in these photographs, but we will be talking with Dublin GAA to find out what has happened.

"The team have had the Sam Maguire for the last four years and nothing like this has ever happened before so the Dubs take their responsibility for having the Sam Maguire very seriously," he said.

Digital Desk