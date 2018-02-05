Sadness in Cork as one of country's oldest independent bookshops to close
One of the country’s oldest independent bookshops, Liam Ruiséal’s in Cork city, is to close later this year after over a century in business.
Bríd Hughes, a granddaughter of shop founder, Liam Ruiseál, confirmed this afternoon that the shop will close “within a few months”.
She declined to comment in detail on the reasons for the closure and said they plan to issue a formal statement later this week. But she said it is business as usual at their Oliver Plunkett St shop until the doors close.
The shock announcement comes just over a year after the business celebrated its centenary.
Con Collins, of Collins Press, which specialises in Irish-interest non-fiction books, said it was a shame to see such an established Irish-owned independent bookshop close.
“It will be a huge loss, not just to Cork, but to Irish publishing,” he said.
