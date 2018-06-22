Ryanair to cancel up to 100 European flights due to French ATC strike
Ryanair has cancelled up to 100 of its European flights this weekend due to a French Air Traffic Controllers strike.
The 48-hour stoppage is taking place from 5:30am tomorrow until 5:30am on Monday.
Ryanair says it also expects some significant delays to flights to France and routes using French airspace.
Aer Lingus says while no flights have yet been cancelled - 16 are at risk of disruption.
Both airlines are advising passengers to check the status of their flights on their websites.
- Digital Desk
