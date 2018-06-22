Ryanair to cancel up to 100 European flights due to French ATC strike

Back to Ireland Home

Ryanair has cancelled up to 100 of its European flights this weekend due to a French Air Traffic Controllers strike.

The 48-hour stoppage is taking place from 5:30am tomorrow until 5:30am on Monday.

Ryanair says it also expects some significant delays to flights to France and routes using French airspace.

Aer Lingus says while no flights have yet been cancelled - 16 are at risk of disruption.

Both airlines are advising passengers to check the status of their flights on their websites.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Ryanair, France, Air Traffic Control

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland