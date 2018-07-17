Ryanair to cancel 24 flights due to pilots' second day of strike action

24 Ryanair flights between Ireland and UK on Friday, July 20 have been cancelled after pilots voted for a second round of strike action.

The airline said they asked the pilots to postpone the strike and that the setting up of a Working Committee was offered.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association branch of Forsa announced the decision to hold two further one-day strikes last week - the first on July 20, the second on Tuesday, July 24.

Ryanair said the flights from Ireland to the UK were cancelled to minimise the impact upon customers travelling on holidays to destinations on mainland Europe.

"All customers on these flights have already today received text and email notification of these cancellations and our Customer Service teams are assisting them with refunds, and free transfers to alternative flights on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday or subsequent days."

Ryanair said if you have not received notification, "then we expect your flight to operate and you should check in as normal at you departure airport on Friday, 20 July."

The airline apologised for the "regrettable and unnecessary diruptions."

The industrial action is over seniority issues, with the Irish Air Line Pilots Association (IALPA), a branch of Fórsa trade union, calling on Ryanair to put in place transparent processes for determining matters such as base transfers, annual leave, and promotions.

- Digital Desk