Ryanair threaten to cancel 16 Irish flights unless unions call off strike

Ryanair has threatened to cancel 16 Irish flights if unions don't call off Tuesday's planned strike by 7pm this evening.

Some Irish-based pilots are due to stage a third day of industrial action on Tuesday in a row over base transfers, annual leave and seniority.

In a statement, Ryanair says no progress was made at yesterday's meeting with Forsa to try to avert the strike.

The airline says cancellation notices will be sent to passengers on 16 flights to or from Ireland if unions don't call off the action.

Ryanair calls on FORSA to call off 24 July strike by less than 25% of our Irish pilots (over seniority & base transfer proposals which they can't explain and which don't even affect them): pic.twitter.com/OVse5kmgMi — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 19, 2018

Digital Desk