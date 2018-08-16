Ryanair talks to get back underway tomorrow

Talks aimed at resolving the Ryanair dispute get underway again in the morning.

It is the fourth day of negotiations to try and sort out the row over base transfers, annual leave and promotions.

Three days of talks between airline management and the Forsa union began earlier this week but a deal could not be reached.

The dispute has led to five days of industrial action by some Irish-based Ryanair pilots.

This morning it was revealed that Ryanair management and pilots have failed to reach an agreement following the third day of talks.

Their negotiations lasted more than 12 hours yesterday.

Negotiations, which are taking place at Dublin airport, are being mediated by independent troubleshooter Kieran Mulvey.

