Ryanair pilots vote to accept collective agreement, ending dispute with airline

Ryanair pilots based in Ireland have voted to accept a collective agreement negotiated with the airline.

The unanimous decision sees the end of a dispute which led to thousands of customer having their summer travel plans disrupted by strike action by pilots under Forsa and the Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA).

A spokesperson for IALPA Captain Joe May said that the pilots respect Ryanair's operational model, they no longer accept the company's "highly problematic" employment model.

"Afer decades of declining terms and conditions, pilots in Ryanair have now firmly found a unified voice.

"When pilots are treated fairly and transparently by an airline, they will be motivated to contribute to their airline’s success, stay at the company and make their career with that airline.”

He continued: “The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association would like to once again express our thanks, and the appreciation of all our members, to Mr Mulvey for his willingness to assist in the resolution of this dispute.

"We would also like to thank Ryanair for their participation in the mediation process, Fórsa Officials and ICTU Officials, in particular, Ms Patricia King and Mr Liam Berney for leading the talks on behalf of Ryanair pilots.”