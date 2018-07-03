Ryanair pilots expected to back industrial action
There could be travel chaos ahead as Ryanair pilots are expected to support strike action.
The result of a ballot of pilots directly employed at the airline's Dublin base is expected later.
The Irish Independent reports a majority are set to back industrial action and the pilots could go on strike as early as next week.
Some of the issues include who gets first call on taking annual leave during school holidays and transferring between bases.
