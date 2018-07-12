Ryanair pilots announce two more strike dates for July

Pilots at Ryanair have announced two further strike dates.

They will down tools at 1am on Friday, July 20 and at the same time on Tuesday, July 24.

The announcement has been made in a statement tonight by the Irish Airline Pilots' Association branch of Forsa.

It comes after pilots began a 24-hour action since 1 o'clock this morning, in a row with the airline over working conditions.

The union says it's regrettable that management has so far rejected the suggestion of third-party assistance.

In a statement, Ryanair responded to the threats of further strikes by saying: "As we said in our memo today, we would encourage our pilots to take up our offer of a working group to resolve these issues, but if they wish to hold another unsuccessful strike again, then so be it. We will contact customers in due course when we receive details.”

Digital Desk