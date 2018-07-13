Ryanair pilot strike could cost team Ireland a spot at World Tae Kwon-do championships

The Irish team heading to the World Tae Kwon-do championships in Birmingham in Britain might not make it if the Ryanair strike goes ahead on Friday, July 20.

Nearly all the 300 strong team including competitors and parents are due to fly out that day.

It is after the Irish Airline Pilots' Association branch of Forsa announced two further strike dates next Friday and on Tuesday, July 24 in a row over working conditions.

In response, the airline is again encouraging pilots to take up its offer of a working group to resolve these issues.

