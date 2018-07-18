Ryanair management and pilots to meet again in bid to avert Friday's strike

Management and pilots at Ryanair are to meet again for talks this afternoon in a bid to avert Friday's strike.

The airline has cancelled 24 flights between Ireland and the UK - as staff pilots hold their second strike.

Ryanair has said the strike is unnecessary, while pilots' representatives say their industrial action is a last resort.

The dispute centres on seniority arrangements for pilots - and how they are allocated to bases.

