Ryanair cabin crew could follow in pilots footsteps to engage in industrial action

Cabin crew at Ryanair could be set to follow the lead of pilots and engage in industrial action.

Staff from across Europe have sent bosses a charter of demands for better pay and working conditions.

Ryanair has called them "pointless" and said staff earn more than double the living wage and have a bank holiday weekend every weekend.

Eoin Coates from the International Transport Workers' Federation used to work for Ryanair.

He says crew are under a lot of pressure to make sales during flights.

"What they've done now is pitched crew against each other and made the tension much more difficult for cabin crew onboard the aircraft and for workers in general."