Ryanair cabin crew could follow in pilots footsteps to engage in industrial action
04/07/2018 - 19:05:00Back to Ireland Home
Cabin crew at Ryanair could be set to follow the lead of pilots and engage in industrial action.
Staff from across Europe have sent bosses a charter of demands for better pay and working conditions.
Ryanair Irish Customer Notice: pic.twitter.com/t0gyF4OOTC— Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 3, 2018
Ryanair has called them "pointless" and said staff earn more than double the living wage and have a bank holiday weekend every weekend.
Eoin Coates from the International Transport Workers' Federation used to work for Ryanair.
He says crew are under a lot of pressure to make sales during flights.
Ryanair calls on FORSA to call off strike and meet: pic.twitter.com/aLWPY73Fwi— Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 4, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here