Ryan Tubridy leads tributes to 'Room to Improve' star Michael Stokes

A teenage boy who stole the nation's hearts after appearing on 'Roon to Improve' has sadly passed away.

Michael Stokes, 15, passed away at Temple Street Children's Hospital on Saturday following a tragic accident.

He is survived by his foster parents, Ann and Barry, and parents, John Paul and Siobhan.

He featured on RTÉ's 'Room to Improve' in 2016, when architect Dermot Bannon transformed his foster parents' home.

Earlier this year he appeared on the 'Late Late Show' with Ryan Tubridy. Tubridy has today paid tribute to the "magic whirlwind".

"The magic whirlwind, Michael Stokes, died on Saturday aged 15," Tubridy wrote on Instagram.

He was an unforgettable soul and we are all so sad today.

"Thinking of Ann, Barry and all Michael’s family and friends.

"The world is that bit diminished without him."

St. Michael’s House, a community-based services for people with intellectual disabilities, described Michael as "a treasure to all who knew him".

We are very sad to give Michael Stokes to the angels this weekend. He was a treasure to all who knew him in St.Michaels House.Sincere sympathies to his loving family from our Board, staff and all his friends. pic.twitter.com/RYVxo4zDaA — St.Michael's House (@StMichaelsHouse) May 7, 2018

Michael is reposing at his home in Malahide today.

His funeral takes place tomorrow in Dardistown Cemetery.

Digital Desk