Ruthless Lithuanian gang now controls Cork's heroin market

By Roisin Burke

A ruthless Lithuanian gang has taken over the heroin market in Cork, according to Gardaí.

The gang, which operates on intimidation and has a fear-dominated structure, has been operating in the city for the past three years, with a growing influence.

A senior source within the Gardaí said that the Drugs Unit have been working continuously on the gang since they came to their attention and have made 30 arrests over the past three years.

According to the Gardaí, the gang are maintaining the levels of heroin on the streets of Cork despite numerous arrests and charges.

The Gardaí also said that there were six European arrest warrants out for individuals who have fled the country after being charged for offences.

The Evening Echo also learned that the main players of the organisation are based in Dublin, but visit Cork regularly to check in on the lower ranks that operate here.

The Gardaí also said that the gang is very aggressive with their own people and fear is used to control the organisation.

Nationally, it has been reported that there have been acts of intimidation and violence against gardaí by the Lithuanian gang.

There was an apparent acid attack on a garda in Dublin who received facial injuries and another incident where there was criminal damage carried out on a garda’s house.

Two gang members also turned up outside the school where a garda’s child was in attendance.

This story first appeared in the Evening Echo