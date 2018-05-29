Ruth Coppinger to seek to remove 'insulting' 72-hour wait for abortion

Ruth Coppinger says she will try to get rid of the 72-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion when the bill comes to the Dáil.

The cabinet is considering a timeline for enacting legislation after the historic vote at the weekend.

A number of TDs who campaigned for a no vote have said they will not oppose the legislation after the landslide result.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger (pictured) campaigned for a yes vote, but says there are still amendments she wants to see to the legislation.

"People will want to make amendments, I want to make some amendments potentially when I see it. I have some in my mind right now," she said.

For example, this 'cooling off' period is a bit paternalistic and insulting to women, that they need to be lectured to and can't make up their own minds. I don't think we need it and I think the scale of the vote suggested supporting women.

