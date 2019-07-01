Ruth Coppinger says Conor McGregor is 'out of step' following mink coat boast

01/07/2019 - 10:40:00Back to Ireland Home
Conor McGregor has been branded as "out of step" for boasting about his collection of mink coats.
The MMA fighter posted a series of pictures of himself wearing the coats - one of which he said cost €80,000.
McGregor said they are "like art pieces."
The Original Gucci mink! I bought this coat for 55 thousand U.S Dollars at the Gucci boutique store on 5th Avenue in New York. The same location I then bought the second one, with the dragon emblazoned on the back. Costing 80k. Both these coats are hand made 1 of 1’s! None others produced. Not only are these coats iconic from a fight game standpoint - One being apart of the UFC’s first legal event in the state of New York, and the night the Champ Champ was born, and the other being apart of the highest grossing event, and biggest crossover fight in combat sports history, McGregor/Mayweather, they are now even more rare and iconic, as Gucci have since discontinued all animal skin clothing from their line. These coats are 1 of 1 and the last of their kind. All white, floor length, Gucci mink! And I have the only two in existence! The plain one has a large tiger embroidered into the seem of the coat, which I paired with a pair of wide-end Gucci pants, while the other has the unescapable dragon, emblazoned across the back, reaching around to the front, and through the entire belly of the coat! Which I paired with my very own @augustmcgregor pants! I currently have both minks in a large freezer to maintain them. I was advised this by Donatella Versace at the British Fashion awards. I’m not sure what will become of them, but I know one things for sure. These babies are iconic! One of a kind, and never to be made again! Wow! I knew upon purchase these coats would come back to me some how, and they did in PPV revenue, but the more I think of it, these babies are like art pieces now! I am going to leave them to my kids, kids. Who knows what they will be worth in many years to come? I estimate a hell of a lot! When you’re good you’re good, and when you’re great, you’re Gucci! Yours sincerely, The Gucci mink pimp, The Champ Champ, The Notorious Conor McGregor Sr.
Solidarity People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger says the majority of people here want fur farming banned.
"Well I think in the week that we got a commitment from the Government to ban fur farming, it's particularly mind-boggling.
"Mink are wild animals. They are semi-aquatic. Now we see a fine example of how they're being made to suffer.
"McGregor is really out of step here. He's made yet another miscalculation of where public opinion lies."
Last week, the Cabinet signed off on the phased ban of fur farming in Ireland.
The next step is for the Government to bring forward a bill which will be drafted in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office.