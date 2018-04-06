Russian ambassador welcomes letters of support from Irish citizens; Sergei Skripal no longer critical

Russia's Ambassador to Ireland has said people have been sending him letters of support after the Salisbury spy poisoning.

Yuri Filatov also said Moscow 'knows nothing' about the 'crazy' British accusation that it attacked former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a nerve agent in the UK last month.

His comments come after the two countries traded harsh words at a special UN meeting over the issue last night.

Ambassador Filatov saifd it was clear to him that not everyone thinks Russia is to blame.

"I have received numerous letters form Irish citizens which were very critical of situation ... including the language of their own government ... they are rejecting attempts to put the blame on someone without producing any evidence."

Meanwhile, according to doctors at Salisbury District Hospital Sergei Skripal is "responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition".

Dr Christine Blanshard, medical director at Salisbury District Hospital, said: "Following intense media coverage yesterday, I would like to take the opportunity to update you on the condition of the two remaining patients being treated at Salisbury District Hospital.

"Last Thursday, I informed you that Yulia Skripal's condition had improved to stable. As Yulia herself says, her strength is growing daily and she can look forward to the day when she is well enough to leave the hospital.

"Any speculation on when that date will be is just that - speculation. In the meantime, Yulia has asked for privacy while she continues to get better - something I'd like to urge the media to respect.

"I also want to update you on the condition of her father, Sergei Skripal. He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition.

"As you'll appreciate, I won't be giving any further updates at this time."

- Digital Desk