Russian ambassador to Ireland describes response to Salisbury attack as 'hype and propaganda'
The Russian ambassador to Ireland has described the response to the Salisbury attack as ‘hype’ and ‘propaganda’’.
Moscow is expected to expel a number of British diplomats in response to the expulsion of 23 diplomats from the UK.
The US is among several countries backing British claims that Moscow was to blame.
That is something rejected by the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filotov.
“We completely reject every assumption that some kind of operation is in place by the Russian government to influence anybody else. I’m at a loss to see what the purpose is.
- Digital Desk
