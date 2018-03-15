Russian ambassador to Ireland describes response to Salisbury attack as 'hype and propaganda'

The Russian ambassador to Ireland has described the response to the Salisbury attack as ‘hype’ and ‘propaganda’’.

Moscow is expected to expel a number of British diplomats in response to the expulsion of 23 diplomats from the UK.

SergeiSkripal and his daughter

The US is among several countries backing British claims that Moscow was to blame.

That is something rejected by the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filotov.

He said: "Instead of going through, normal, legal and logical ways. British authorities chose to really hype in a provocative manner a campaign against Russia."

“We completely reject every assumption that some kind of operation is in place by the Russian government to influence anybody else. I’m at a loss to see what the purpose is.

British Prime Minister Theresa May.

- Digital Desk