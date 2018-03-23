Rural businesses on the point of collapse due to spiralling insurance costs - Fianna Fáil

Many rural businesses are on the point of collapse due to spiralling insurance costs.

That is the claim from Fianna Fáil who say the government needs to take urgent action to cap insurance payouts.

The party is also calling for a thorough investigation into insurance claims made against businesses.

Eugene Murphy.

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon-Galway, Eugene Murphy, says many business owners in his area have been hit hard.

He said: "A local manufacturing company in my own area, its insurance has gone up, public liability insurance has gone up by over €30,000 in two years.

"I also have a local hotel here whose insurance costs are gone to over €40,000, that is an increase of almost 100% in three years.

"There are many examples up and down the country in the small business sector."

- Digital Desk