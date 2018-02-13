Rugby rape trial hears alleged victim described one accused as 'blonde, short, imbecile and monkey-ish'

Update 11.30am: The prosecuting barrister in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s trial has spent the morning re-examining the woman who claims they raped her.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players deny raping her at Jackson’s home in south Belfast following a night out in June 2016.

Mr. Jackson claims he didn’t even have sex with her, while Mr. Olding claims she instigated a sex act on him when he walked in to the room.

She has again denied their versions of what happened.

In a note penned by the woman after the alleged attack, the court also heard she described Mr. Olding as "blonde, short, imbecile and monkey-ish".

Stuart Olding

Earlier: Cross examination of alleged rugby rape victim to continue this morning

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

In her direct evidence last Wednesday week, the woman laid out her account of what she claims happens when she went back to a party at Paddy Jackson’s house after a night out in June 2016.

And over the almost two weeks that have followed, she has spent six days being cross-examined by the defence barristers for each of the accused.

Yesterday was the turn of Arthur Harvey for Blane McIlroy from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast who’s accused of exposing himself to the woman.

Blane McIlroy.

He described her memory as “fractured and fried” and said her version of events were either clouded by drink or her unwillingness to acknowledge what he claims to have happened – that she had sex with a number of men.

Mr. McIlroy’s version of events was also put to her. He claims he was fully dressed when he walked into the room and that she performed various sex acts on him. She denies that account.

The prosecuting barrister may wish to re-examine her when the trial resumes this morning.

- Digital Desk