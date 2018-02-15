Rugby rape trial: Court hears friend assumed alleged victim was telling the truth
A friend of a woman who claims she was raped by two Ireland rugby players has told their trial she "assumed she was telling the truth".
The woman is giving evidence this morning in the trial of Ulster teammates Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding who deny raping the woman at Jackson’s home in Belfast in June 2016.
The court heard she was the first person the woman texted to claim she had been raped.
