RTÉ staff confirm conversation between Philip Boucher Hayes and Martin Callinan

Two RTÉ staff have confirmed to the Disclosures Tribunal that Philip Boucher Hayes told them about a conversation between him and the Garda Commissioner in which Martin Callinan said Maurice McCabe had issues and had done the worst sort of things.

The Tribunal has previously heard that the Commissioner denies making the comments in RTE in December 2013 ahead of a Crime Call interview.

Philip Boucher Hayes at an earlier sitting of tribunal

Both Niamh O’Connor and Tom Donnelly recalled being told in the days and weeks after the event, that Mr. Callinan said derogatory things about Sgt McCabe.

Earlier the head of Garda HR again denied telling Maurice McCabe that briefings given to RTE about the O’Higgins report came from Noirin O’Sullivan’s office.

More to follow ...

- Digital Desk