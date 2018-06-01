RTE journalist reveals Martin Callinan told him Maurice McCabe had psychiatric issues

An RTE broadcaster has told the Disclosures Tribunal Martin Callinan told him that Maurice McCabe had psychological and psychiatric issues.

Philip Boucher Hayes says then Commissioner Callinan said Sergeant McCabe had done horrific things, the worst kind of things.

Mr Callinan denies the claims.

Giving evidence today Philip Boucher Hayes said the Gardai furnished him and Grainne Seoige with a list of questions to ask the Commissioner in a pre-recorded interview on Crime Call ahead of Christmas 2013.

The broadcaster says the questions were so far removed from what was topical at the time, it was comical.

Mr Boucher Hayes said there were serious issues like penalty points and the closure of garda stations that they wanted to ask the Commissioner about, but the gardai presented a united face that hell would freeze over before he’d speak about penalty points.

On the Commissioner’s arrival at RTE, Mr Boucher Hayes said he was taken aside and told that Maurice McCabe had psychological and psychiatric issues and had done horrific things - the worst kind of things.

Mr Boucher Hayes told the tribunal that Commissioner Callinan was a reluctant interviewee trying to wriggle out of being held to account on an issue that caused him professional discomfort.

Martin Callinan has denied making the comments but Mr Boucher Hayes said he stood by his account.

Martin Callinan

- Digital desk