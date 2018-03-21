RTÉ have been found to have discriminated against former worker on age grounds

The Workplace Relations Commission has ordered RTÉ to pay €50,000 to a former employee who they said was discriminated against on age grounds.

Reacting to the ruling Valerie Cox told RTE news that she taken the case because she was concerned about ageism in Ireland.

#WRC orders #RTE to pay E50,000 to former employee #ValerieCox for age discrimination. @Valacox . RTE say they don't comment on individual cases. Unclear as yet if broadcaster will appeal. — Ingrid Miley (@ingridmileyRTE) March 21, 2018

RTE report how the WRC heard how Ms Cox had two separate contracts of employment with two separate sets of terms and conditions.

In its adjudication the WRC found RTÉ had not established its compulsory retirement age was objectively justified, and ruled that Ms Cox had been discriminated against on the basis of her age in relation to the termination of her casual/irregular contract of employment.

RTÉ have said it does not comment on individual cases and it is not known if the national broadcaster will appeal the ruling.

Journalist and author Valerie Cox

- Digital Desk