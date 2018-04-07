RSA figures show how long people are waiting for driving tests

Some people are being forced to wait 25 weeks to sit their driving test.

Latest figures from the RSA show many test centres on average are above their target waiting time of 10 weeks.

The highest average waiting time for a test centre is Buncrana in County Donegal, where drivers are forced to wait more than 19 weeks.

That is closely followed by Gorey in Co Wexford, where the average wait is 18-and-a-half weeks.

At the other end of the scale, learners in Shannon in Co. Clare have to wait less than nine weeks for their test.

You can see the average waiting times all over Ireland on the RSE website.