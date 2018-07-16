Row over planning for 500 housing units in North Dublin adjourned to later this week

By Ann O'Loughlin

A dispute over the granting of planning permission by An Bord Pleanala for a development of 500 housing units in north Dublin has been adjourned to later this week.

The dispute concerns the decision to give Crekav Trading, part of developer Marlet, the go-ahead to build 104 houses and 432 apartments on lands used by St Paul’s College in Raheny as six playing pitches.

Parties including Clonres CLG, which represents residents from the Clontarf area, environmental campaigner Peter Sweetman, Mr John Conway and the Louth Environmental Group want the decision quashed on grounds including it is fundamentally flawed.

As well as the board the objectors have brought proceedings against the State and the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht over the decision.

The developers are notice parties.

Last month the Judge was told An Bord Pleanála accepted it made an error in its decision to grant planning permission for the development and it was prepared to concede to an order quashing the permission.

The case was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice David Barniville today, who was informed by Nuala Butler SC for the board it would consent to orders quashing the permission.

The matter would then be remitted back to the board for a fresh consideration, counsel said.

The remittal was opposed by Eamon Galligan SC for the residents and Oisin Collins Bl for Mr Sweetman.

The Judge said he was putting the matter back to Friday when the court will hear submissions from the various parties involved in the action.

The lands which are the subject of the proceedings were formally owned by the Vincentian Fathers, who are the trustees of the all-boys secondary school St Paul’s College. Local sports club have also used the pitches.

The planning application was made directly by the developer to An Bord Pleanála under a fast-track process for large housing projects, bypassing the local authority.