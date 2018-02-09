Row over Dublin school playing fields referred to AG

A bitter row over the selling of playing fields at a south Dublin school has been referred to the Attorney General

The dispute is over whether the Christian Brothers have the right to sell the land for housing at Clonkeen College in Deansgrange.

Last week, patron The Edward Rice Schools Trust, asked for the board of management to be dissolved.

Speaking on Wednesday, Education Minister Richard Bruton says he is seeking legal advice on that.

He said: "This a function that I have under the education act which I have to take very seriously and look at this in a very objective way, weighing all sides.

"It is explicit there, and I am getting legal advice to ensure that I do that in a proper way that's fair to everyone concerned."

- Digital Desk