Row brewing between Finian McGrath and Catherine Noone over CF unit in Beaumont

A row is brewing between Fine Gael and the Independent Alliance in Dublin.

Disabilities Minister Finian McGrath tweeted a newspaper column suggesting Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone had tried to steal credit for the new cystic fibrosis unit in Beaumont Hospital.

Minister McGrath has campaigned for the unit for a number of years and it was in the programme for government.

Senator Noone says the allegation that she was trying to take credit for the opening is unfair and untrue, saying she just tabled a Seanad debate after a request from a constituent.

The two politicians will both compete for a seat in the Dublin Bay North constituency in the next election.

Digital Desk