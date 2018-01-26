Row breaks out over plant pots on Dublin streets

A war of words has broken out over giant plant pots on Dublin shopping streets.

They are being used to stop terrorists driving into pedestrian areas.

But Councillor Niall Ring thinks the Northside pots look like they were thrown together by a first-year metal work student - while the best ones were kept for the Southside.

He said: "The ones on Grafton Street are wood  and really look well and they have a nice steel rim on them.

"The ones on Henry Street and Mary Street are literally four pieces of rusty metal stuck together and an olive plant thrown in the middle of it.

