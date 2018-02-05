Roundtable talks to take place in Stormont

Talks aimed at restoring powersharing in the North are due to take place today.

Secretary of State Karen Bradley and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney are expected to meet the five main political parties in Belfast.

It comes as the SDLP warns that both governments need to 'wake up to the political reality that they are not bystanders in Northern Ireland politics'.

The party says the Government role is not alone to facilitate, but to forcefully drive Stormont negotiations to a conclusion.

