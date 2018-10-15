Roscommon woman wins €250k on €10 scratch card

A lucky Roscommon woman was celebrating today after she won the top prize of €250,000 on a €10 National Lottery scratch card.

Speaking after she received her cheque in National Lottery offices in Dublin, the Roscommon native discussed how news of her life-changing win is yet to hit home.

"It’s just very hard to believe that I’ve won a quarter of a million euro on a scratch card," she said.

"That moment when the top prize symbol appeared on the card was just so surreal.

"The first reaction was that I must have made a mistake but just to be sure, I called the National Lottery to see if I was going mad and imagining things! There was a pause on the other end of the phone and the person from the National Lottery asked me if I was sitting down because I’ve just won €250,000."

The lucky lady, who wishes to keep her win private, admitted that she has yet to tell her close family about her massive slice of good fortune.

"I haven’t told very many people yet because I’m still coming to terms with it myself.

"I’m going to take a couple of weeks to get over this marvellous shock and then I will share the news with my close family.

"I’m looking forward to paying off all of my bills and we’ll certainly have a small gathering to celebrate properly."

The lucky €10 Money Multiplier scratch card was sold at the Newsround Store in the centre of Roscommon town.

The Newsround store is no stranger to selling life-changing National Lottery tickets to their customers having had three Lotto jackpot wins in 1991 and two separate wins in 1999.

"This is an incredible win for the town and there has been a genuine outpouring of support for whoever the lucky lady is," said Barry O’Connor, owner of the Newsround store.

There is a massive sense of achievement in the store today knowing that we’ve handed over a life-changing ticket to one of our regular customers.

Digital Desk