Roscommon eviction family call for peaceful protest

The family at the centre of an eviction controversy in Co Roscommon earlier this week have called for a peaceful protest tomorrow.

Local farming and public representatives are expected to speak at the protest which is due to begin at noon on Church St in Strokestown.

The protest follows violent clashes earlier in the week on the farm the family was evicted from.

Eight security personnel were injured and a number of vehicles burnt out during the incident.

Two members of the family have since moved back into their home.

Tomorrow, protestors will gather to call for an end to forced evictions. Local Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy says the family want it all to take place in a peaceful manner.

"The McGanns are very clear that these protests need to be about more than them," he said.

"This is about all of those who have been victims of a failed government housing policy and a failed government approach to the banks.

"It's also in opposition to the very oppressive actions of banks and vulture funds over recent times.

"So they welcome the fact that people are mobilising but they urge that all protests be as unobtrusive as possible."