Room advertised for rent in Dublin compared to Harry Potter's cupboard under the stairs
23/07/2018 - 11:04:00Back to Housing Ireland Home
A room compared to Harry Potter's cupboard under the stairs is being advertised to rent in Dublin.
The single bedroom in Ranelagh is available for €610 a month but critics are claiming the room was never meant to be used to sleep in.
There is no room on either side of the bed with a small wardrobe at the end.
It comes as house prices and renting costs continue to skyrocket across the country
Anyone fancy living in a closet for just 610 euro a month? pic.twitter.com/quqqLx1Gb0— Paddy Galloway (@PaddyG96) July 22, 2018
I wouldn't even put my unloved orphan nephew in that room. WTF Ranelagh?? https://t.co/4yB2790KUO— Niamhin' Spielberg 🦕 🌎 (@niamhzie) July 22, 2018
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here