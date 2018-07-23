Room advertised for rent in Dublin compared to Harry Potter's cupboard under the stairs

A room compared to Harry Potter's cupboard under the stairs is being advertised to rent in Dublin.

The single bedroom in Ranelagh is available for €610 a month but critics are claiming the room was never meant to be used to sleep in.

There is no room on either side of the bed with a small wardrobe at the end.

It comes as house prices and renting costs continue to skyrocket across the country

Anyone fancy living in a closet for just 610 euro a month? pic.twitter.com/quqqLx1Gb0 — Paddy Galloway (@PaddyG96) July 22, 2018

I wouldn't even put my unloved orphan nephew in that room. WTF Ranelagh?? https://t.co/4yB2790KUO — Niamhin' Spielberg 🦕 🌎 (@niamhzie) July 22, 2018

Digital Desk