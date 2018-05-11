Robber who used weapons to 'terrify' victims jailed

By Fiona Ferguson

A robber attempting to feed his drug addiction who used implements such as an imitation firearm, knives and a wheel-brace to “terrify” his victims has been jailed for six years.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Stephen Bollard (27) was identified from CCTV in the majority of the six robberies. He was on bail for the first offence when he committed the later crimes.

When arrested in relation to one of the robberies Bollard was searched at a garda station and €270 of cocaine was found concealed in a plastic bag hidden behind his scrotum.

Bollard left the country and went to live in Scotland in late 2014. He was returned to Ireland earlier this year on foot of a European Arrest Warrant after serving a sentence for robbery in Edinburgh.

Bollard, with addresses at Gracefield Avenue, Artane and Harmonstown Road, Harmonstown, Dublin pleaded guilty to six robberies at various locations in north Dublin and possession of cocaine on dates between April and November, 2014.

Two counts of theft at Raheny DART station in May 2014 were taken into consideration.

Judge Martin Nolan noted Bollard had used an imitation firearm, knives and a wheel-brace during the robberies to “terrify” the people he encountered.

He said he had no doubt Bollard was robbing to feed his drug problem at the time but said he must have known what he was doing was grossly wrong.

Judge Nolan took into account Bollard's guilty plea and co-operation, as well as the steps he had taken to reform himself. He noted the contents of a psychological report handed into court.

He imposed consecutive sentences totalling six years which he backdated to January.

Defence counsel, Rebecca Smith BL, said Bollard had a very difficult upbringing and become involved with substance abuse at an early age. She said he served a sentence at 15 years old in relation to possession of drugs after being asked, as a vulnerable young person, to transport them.

Counsel said he did well for a time on release from St Patrick's Institution but an escalation of problems in his early twenties led to drug debts which he had to repay. She said the offences before the court were committed on the basis of his drug addiction.

She said Bollard had left Ireland in November 2014 to live with his father in Scotland. He served sentences for robbery there and was returned to Ireland in February 2018 after being arrested when coming out of prison. He has been in custody since his return to Ireland.

Ms Smith said he had used his time in custody in Scotland well in terms of his rehabilitation.

She handed in a letter from Bollard in which he said he was sorry for the crimes he had committed. She said he wished to participate in a treatment program and had the support of his mother.

Ms Smith handed in a psychological report outlining Bollard's family history and personal circumstances. She said he had had his life turned upside down, but was on the road back and wanted to turn things around.