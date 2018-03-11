Robber threatened postman with screwdriver in Belfast

A postman has been threatened with a screwdriver and robbed in north Belfast.

The incident happened in the Cranbrook Court area of the city on Saturday morning.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "The postman was standing at the back of his van on Cranbrook Court and was then attacked from behind by an unknown male with a small screwdriver.

"He was struck to the back and the arm but was thankfully not injured as a result of this."

The attacker fled towards Farringdon with some items from the post van, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

- PA