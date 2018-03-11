Robber threatened postman with screwdriver in Belfast
11/03/2018 - 16:34:00Back to Ireland Home
A postman has been threatened with a screwdriver and robbed in north Belfast.
The incident happened in the Cranbrook Court area of the city on Saturday morning.
A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "The postman was standing at the back of his van on Cranbrook Court and was then attacked from behind by an unknown male with a small screwdriver.
"He was struck to the back and the arm but was thankfully not injured as a result of this."
The attacker fled towards Farringdon with some items from the post van, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
- PA
Join the conversation - comment here