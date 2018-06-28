Roadworks on busy Cork roundabout expected to affect traffic in city this weekend

Motorists have been warned to expect disruption during roadworks on one of the busiest roundabouts in Cork city this weekend.

The work to the surface of the western side of the Sarsfield Road Roundabout is the latest in a series of repairs in recent months to areas of road which were upgraded or built during the construction of two flyovers on the N40 South Ring road several years ago.

The closure of the section of the Sarsfield Road roundabout is being done to facilitate what engineers said are "urgently required" road surface remedial works to this section of the roundabout's circulating carriageway.

The affected area will be closed to traffic from 9pm on Friday until 6.30pm on Sunday July 1.

Map of works area and diversion.

The works, which are being carried out on behalf of Cork City Council by Siac Construction Ltd, are being done over the weekend to minimise disruption to commuters and workers will be on site on a 24-hour basis in a bid to reopen the road as soon as possible.

Emergency access will be maintained through the works area at all times but non-emergency traffic will be diverted via the Bandon Road Roundabout.

Engineers said when the works are finished, the area will be monitored for several months to ensure that the repairs have been effective.

"Assuming that no further difficulties arise, no further pavement remedial works are proposed in the area of the N40 between Pouladuff overbridge and the Waterfall Road overbridge," they said.

Traffic delays are inevitable particularly during busy periods of Saturday and Sunday and motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible.

"The cooperation of the motoring public in this regards would be appreciated and every effort will be made to reopen the road fully at the earliest possible time," the spokesman said.