Road closed in Co Kildare after gas leak

Gas Networks Ireland technical staff are currently at the scene of a gas leak in County Kildare.

They were called to the area after reports of third party damage to a gas main, and are currently assessing the precise cause of the incident.

It has led to the closure of the Naas to Newbridge Road to all traffic.

Kildare County Council says its possible the section of road from the Bundle of Sticks roundabout to Ladytown Crossroads could be closed overnight.