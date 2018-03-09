Road closed after three-car crash in Roscommon

Part of the N5 has been closed after a serious multiple-car collision near Strokestown, County Roscommon.

Three cars crashed near Strokestown golf course, at the townland of Bumlin at 7.45pm tonight.

The road is blocked, with a bail of silage and the vehicles strewn over the road.

Some people are reported to be injured, with ambulances currently at the scene.

Gardaí and council officials have put in place diversions which will be in place for the foreseeable future.