Road closed after sinkhole discovered in Monaghan

A second sinkhole has emerged in Co Monaghan near the same area which was affected by subsistence in September.

The LP4900 road at Drumgossatt, Magheracloone has been closed as a precaution this evening by Monaghan County Council.

The nine-metre wide hole is located 35 metres from the local road on lands owned by Gyproc, a plasterboard manufacturer.

The company said that the sinkhole "is entirely separate" to the subsistence which occurred on the grounds of local GAA club Magheracloone Mitchells.

In that instance, the nearby Drumgossatt National School was initially evacuated after the collapse of a disused gypsum mine in the region.

Today's sinkhole was discovered "as part of their ongoing monitoring of Drumgossatt mine workings", Gyproc said.

“The investigations over the coming weeks will require Gyproc to locate plant and machinery along a section of the road and carry out drilling in close proximity to the road," a spokesperson for the company said.

Diversions are in place following the closure of the road, with Monaghan County Council saying it will remain so until further notice.

The R179 Regional Road between Carrickmacross and Kingscourt is unaffected and remains open.