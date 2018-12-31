Road accident leaves teenage girl with serious injuries in Cork

A teenage girl is in hospital after a road accident in Co. Cork this evening.

The accident happened on Main Street in Ballincollig at 7.45pm.

The driver of the car was uninjured, but the teenage pedestrian has been taken to University Hospital Cork with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Gardaí appeal for help to find woman missing for eight days

The road has been closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200.