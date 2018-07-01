RNLI remind people to check safety gear after successful rescues over the weekend

Summer sailors are being reminded to check their equipment and safety gear before heading out to sea during the hot spell.

It follows a number of successful rescues by the RNLI this weekend.

A family of two adults and three children were brought safely ashore when their cruiser engine failed on Lough Derg in Tipperary yesterday evening, and the RNLI also rescued a yacht when its engine failed just off Bray Head in Wicklow yesterday afternoon.

In both cases, rescue teams praised those on board for wearing a lifejacket and 'doing the right thing'.

