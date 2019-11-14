Risk of homeless children becoming institutionalised

Laws should be introduced to put a time limit on how long children can stay in emergency accommodation, a new study has recommended.

The Family and Child Homelessness report has cross-party political support and is set to be launched today.

The report will say children run the risk of being institutionalised from spending too long in hotels or other temporary accommodation.

In England, people can spend a maximum of six weeks in "unsuitable temporary accommodation", while there is a seven-day limit in Scotland.