Risk of flooding as rainfall warning set to take effect this evening

The bad weather is set to continue as a Status Yellow Rainfall warnings is set to take effect from 6pm this evening.

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall between tonight and tomorrow, with a risk of flooding.

It is expected to affect eight counties in the southern half of the country.

"Today will start very bright and nice in the east, but it will become cloudy in the west, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle," said Met Éireann forecaster Klara Finkele.

"Rain will become widespread overnight, then heavy and persistent, and then tomorrow will be a wet and windy day."