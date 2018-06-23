Rising temperatures boost ice cream sales

Ice cream makers and sellers are experiencing a surge in sales.

The warm weather and predicted heatwave have boosted profits.

Sales are already up this year following an extended warm spell in May.

Maurice Butler, owner of Butlers ice-cream in Dungarvan in Waterford, says ice cream sales are up but it's popular all year round:

"Irish people eat ice cream no matter what the weather is," he said

"You're up 30-40% no problem, and if this weather keeps going now it'll definitely increase more and more."

Digital Desk