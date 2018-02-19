Rising rents force Waltons to close its iconic music shop in Dublin city centre

One of Dublin's most iconic music stores is closing its doors.

The cost of doing business is pushing Waltons from its base on South Great George's Street in the city centre to a new one in Blanchardstown.

Bosses say they are "heartbroken", but confirmed the company's music school will remain above the old shop.

Rental prices in the capital have soared, forcing many family-run and small independent businesses to relocate.

The Waltons music shop on South Great George's Street. Pic: Google Maps.

It follow news of the imminent closure of one of the country’s oldest independent bookshops, Liam Ruiséal’s in Cork city, last week.