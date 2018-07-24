Rise in number of people living in emergency accommodation

There has been another rise in the number of people living in emergency accommodation.

The latest figures show 9,872 people were staying in hotels and B&Bs last month.

That is 26 more than the month before.

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has described the latest increase as "unwelcome".

Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless believes the true figure is thousands higher.

"The Minister has continuously recategorised people," said Mr Flynn. "He has stated that that hasn't happened this month.

"We've up to 1,000 people in the last four months that have been recategorised out of homelessness.

"The minister's office are not independently verifying figures. If anything they're taking people out of section 10 funding over the last couple of months.

"We need these figures independently audited."

