Richard Bruton publishes wellbeing policy for schools

Students should experience a sense of belonging, connection and safety in school.

That is according to a new wellbeing policy published today by the Minister for Education Richard Bruton.

The document sets out to help students facing challenges to their wellbeing while also supporting teachers and staff.

It has been criticised by an expert in the field as being unrealistic.

Dr Paul Downes from the DCU Institute of Education says the government is playing "catch up" with other European countries and the policy risks being merely "a sticking plaster."

Read the policy here:

Digital Desk