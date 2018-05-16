Richard Bruton: CervicalCheck scandal raises issues around accountability of the HSE

Update 12.54pm: In the Dáil, the Minister for Education Richard Bruton has said it is very clear that there have been failures over the cervical scandal and the Government is seeking to resolve them.

Both Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty challenged Minister Bruton during Leader's Questions.

Minister Bruton responded to say there will be changes.

He said: "I think it's very clear, and I think everyone accepts in this house (Dáil) that there have been failures in this situation and I think it raises issues about the longer term accountability of the HSE.

"The Minister has signalled that he will be introducing legislative change to change the oversight mechanisms for the HSE and the house will have ample opportunity discuss how we best do that."

Stephanie O'Keeffe, National Director for Health and Wellbeing, told the Health committee the HSE did not know about non-disclosure.

She said: "None of the usual assurance mechanisms that you have as a National Director and a senior manager told me that there was a difficulty between the letters being issued and the communication to patients."

11.05am: Decision not to tell Minister of CervicalCheck audit was 'fair and reasonable', Health Committee hears

The Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health says it was "fair and reasonable" not to flag news of the CervicalCheck audit of cancer tests with the Minister in 2016.

Documents have shown the Department was aware of the audit of false negative smear tests two years ago.

209 women developed cervical cancer after receiving a false negative in their tests and 18 of them have since died.

Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan told an Oireachtas committee they believed there was no need to escalate the news in 2016.

Dr Holahan said: "No Minister was advised and the decision not to escalate was at the time a fair and reasonable decision based on, at the time, the information available to the department.

"It was reasonable because the information provided to the department in briefing notes from the HSE was evidence to us, and interpreted as ongoing improvements in how the service was being delivered rather than the identification of problems that might require escalation."

The interim director general of the HSE, John Connaghan, has acknowledged and apologised for the confusion and alarm which has been created in relation to the CervicalCheck Programme as a result of the failure to communicate with the women affected.

Mr Connaghan said: "This failure has ultimately impacted on every female in Ireland, their families, their spouses and their children."

He added that both CervicalCheck and the HSE have failed by any measure.

"I want to sincerely apologise on behalf of the HSE and CervicalCheck to the women and their families who have been directly affected by what has happened and to all the women of Ireland who have been understandably frightened and concerned by what they have read and heard," Mr Connaghan said.

"We must learn lessons from what has happened."

He finished by making four pledges.

The four pledges made by the interim director general of the HSE, John Connaghan 1. We will move swiftly and with compassion to provide effective support packages to the women and families who require support. We will do that with the minimum of fuss and bureaucracy and with empathy.

2. We will fully openly and transparently co-operate with the Scally Inquiry, the International Expert Panel Review and any subsequent inquiries.

3. If there is a requirement to hold individuals to account on a personal basis we will do so. In that respect the Scally Inquiry and subsequent inquiries will be important for the independence of their views and to allow due process and fair procedures to be followed.

4. We will learn lessons from recent weeks not least the ability to say sorry. Patients need to know what happened, what can be done to deal with any harm and what will be done to prevent someone else being harmed.

It was revealed yesterday that Dr Gabriel Scally - who is leading the scoping inquiry into the controversy - believes the Oireachtas hearings could impact his work.

He has warned he may have issues fulfilling his remit if many of the witnesses are constantly distracted appearing before different committees.

He raised concerns that the 'fevered atmosphere' around the situation may affect the investigation.

However, Deputy Fleming says the PAC wants answers for those affected - and says he believes they're going to help Dr Scally in his work.

He said: "What's happening in the Oireachtas over the last couple of weeks is bringing information into the public arena... it's making the HSE and the Department of Health check their files.

"I think it's important that the public have some assurance in the near-term as to where [things] stand on this issue.

He added: "Once we have a scoping inquiry, once we have a commission of investigation... you and I know that's three years down the road before we got a result from that."

