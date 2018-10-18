Richard Boyd Barrett calls for expulsion of Saudi diplomats

The Dáil has heard a call for the expulsion of Saudi diplomats over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The government has been accused of hypocrisy in not taking measures against the Saudi government.

Jamal Khashoggi

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he was reserving judgement in the case.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, however, said Ireland should take a stand.

"A journalist who wished to speak out and call for a free press and the right of people in the Middle East to criticise regimens like this is brutally murdered by people who have been clearly now identified as associates of Crown Prince bin Salman," he said.

"What are we going to do about this?"

Digital Desk