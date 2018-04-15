Richard Boyd Barrett: 'Anybody with any sense would condemn' Syria airstrikes

The Government is being urged to condemn air strikes in Syria carried out by the US, UK and France.

Those three countries took military action following a suspected chemical weapons attack in eastern Syria.

Iran and Russia criticised the move, while the EU backed the missile strikes.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett has described them as a very dangerous escalation of the conflict.

Mr Barrett said: "I think our own government and anybody with any sense would condemn these strikes on Syria as a very dangerous escalation of an already scary and disastrous conflict in Syria.

"Bombing and missiles will not win a horrendous situation that has caused so much damage to the lives of so many Syrian people over the last number of years."